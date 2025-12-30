Probe into Jay Jones' reckless driving sentencing finds 'no legal issue'

An investigation into Attorney General-elect Jay Jones' sentencing for reckless driving found no legal issues, according to the special prosecutor assigned to the case.

Roanoke Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell was appointed to investigate questions about Jones’ reckless driving conviction — specifically regarding documents submitted on Jones’ behalf after sentencing. Caldwell replaced the originally appointed prosecutor, Williamsburg/James City County Commonwealth’s Attorney Nathan Green, according to a press release from Caldwell’s office.

On Jan. 21, 2022, Jones was charged with reckless driving in New Kent County. After being found guilty, Jones was fined $1,500, which was paid without appeal, according to the press release.

On Jan. 23, 2024, the defense submitted two letters and a certificate from an online driver improvement clinic. The letters, both dated 2023, outline 500 service hours for Meet Our Moment and 500 charitable service hours to the NAACP Virginia State Conference, according to the press release. The driver improvement certificate was dated Dec. 5, 2022.

The press release from Caldwell's office noted that Jones was never ordered to perform service as a result of his conviction.

New Kent Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Randy Del Rossi was questioned over purpose of these documents being submitted, according to the press release from Caldwell's office. Del Rossi said he had “no independent recollection” of the case.

Caldwell suggested that the letters of service were submitted to ease the punishment that Jones was facing.

"What credence and /or weight the court gave to the totality of the mitigation evidence, if any, is unknown," the press release from Caldwell's office reads.

Caldwell concluded that there is no legal issue currently pending and that further action is not necessary.

News 3 anchor Kurt Williams spoke with Jones after reports of the investigation surfaced in October. He previously affirmed that he was held appropriately accountable.

"Several years ago, I made a mistake, but I was held accountable by the court. It was reviewed and accepted by the Commonwealth's attorney and by the judge," Jones said.