Watch Now
News

Actions

Retired Chesterfield educator wins big on The Price is Right

A former principal at James River High School, Jeff Ellick said he grew up watching the show as part of his daily routine.
Posted at 1:21 AM, Mar 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-29 01:21:33-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield man had the chance to be featured on television across the country when he was featured on an episode of The Price is Right on Tuesday.

Jeff Ellick recently retired from Chesterfield County Schools where he worked for 34 years.

A former principal at James River High School, Ellick said he grew up watching the show as part of his daily routine.

“So I told my wife, I said penny penny. I love this show. I know the games. I know the games, Cliff Hanger, Coming and Going and Playing Go. Drew Carey, George Gray. I watched the show when Bob Barker was the host. Okay, so I said, I play these games and win these. It's not even about winning, I just want to experience that moment,“ Ellick said.

Ellick ended up winning a diamond necklace and a ski trip to Sun Valley, Idaho.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV