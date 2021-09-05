Watch
News

Actions

Scott Draft

Posted at 11:59 AM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 11:59:39-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections