She thought she was sharing information with a friend. Now, she's flooded with scams.

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- One Colonial Heights woman is finding herself frightened after she shared personal information online.

"I'm so worried somebody's going to come by our house and do something harmful. You never know," Budro said.

It all started on February 20 when Kristi and her husband Bobby responded to a Facebook request from a friend asking for information. At the time, they didn't realize they were sending their information to a hacked account.

Within days, Budro said she had people stopping by her house.

"They're either asking for the Yorkie puppies or we're selling a sofa," Budro said.

The Budros were selling neither.

Things would continue to get worse.

"I received messages on Facebook through them saying they've made a deposit for the puppies or the sofa on Cash App, on my Cash App or my husband's Cash App.

Budro said she and her husband didn't get any money.

Officers investigating Facebook complaints have been to the Budro home on several occasions.

"Initially, Ms. Budro contacted us back in February, advising officers that her Facebook had been hacked. We've had three other victims that have come and have told us that they have transferred money through Cash App, Venmo and have given this person money and obviously have not received those items, cause it's not Ms. Budro who's selling it," Sgt. Desiree McCurry with the Colonial Heights Police said.

"We are good people, I'm a good person. I would never take from nobody and this is just gut-wrenching. It's scary," Budro said.

Burdo recently found out about a complaint in Henrico County that resulted in a letter from the courts.

"To my shock, it was a summons on me to come to court," Burdo said.

Burdo said she has reached out to Facebook but the hacked account is still up.