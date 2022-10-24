State Police searching for man who escaped Eastern State Hospital

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Virginia State Police said they're looking for a man who escaped Eastern State Hospital early Monday.

State Police said to be on the lookout for Christopher Feagin, 32. He goes by different names including Michael Lee Malone and Christopher Feagih. State Police said he's 5-foot-9 and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants with a gray shirt and a gray sweater. Officials said he has tattoos on both arms. They include a skull with a woman's face on his face.

State Police said he escaped around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Feagin was arrested in August by the Virginia Beach Police Department, and also has ties to Lexington, South Carolina, according to State Police. He does not have a last known address.

Anyone who sees him or has information on where he might be should call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800. State Police said people should not approach Feagin due to his criminal past.