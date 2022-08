SUFFOLK V.a - The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call regarding shots being fired in a home located in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway.

According to the release, upon arrival officers found an adult female who was shot. The female was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information leading to this incident is encouraged to contact Suffolk Police or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.