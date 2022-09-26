Suspect, person of interest wanted in Portsmouth shooting that killed 22-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are searching for an unknown person of interest and a known suspect after a deadly shooting in Portsmouth.

On September 24, at around 4:13 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of Dale Drive for a reported gunshot wound incident.

Officers say they located 22-year-old Ashanti Syncere Allah Britt suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

Investigators are searching for 26 year-old Herschel Allen Bernard Watkins Jr. and also released photos of a person of interest who may know something about this case.

Watkins is charged with second degree murder, malicious shooting, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and concealing compounding evidence.

There are no further details to release at this time.

