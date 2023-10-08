Virginia Beach Police ask for help finding teen missing nearly a month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a teenager they say hasn't been seen for nearly a month.

According to investigators, Mariah Givens, 14, ran away from her home on Drew Drive on September 13.

Can you help us locate Mariah Givens? pic.twitter.com/V9JRuvtXtE — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) October 7, 2023

Police say an investigation with the FBI followed, but leads have grown cold. Now, they're asking for the public to help find Mariah, who has ties to family and friends in Florida and New York.

Mariah is 5'10", 250 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Mariah's whereabouts is asked to call VBPD Missing Persons detectives at (757) 385-4101.