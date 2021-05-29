Virginia Beach Police investigate fatal hit-and-run crash involving motorcycle

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating a fatal hit and run crash that took place Friday evening.

Police say around 10:39 p.m., they received a call for a hit and run involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway.

Officials say they arrived at the scene of the crash and located the motorcycle driver in the road., Unfortunately, police say he died from injuries. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

According to the preliminary investigations, the driver of the motorcycle was driving eastbound in the 5000 block of Ferrell Parkway. The suspect vehicle was westbound on Indian River Road marking a left-hand turn when police say it turned directly in front of the motorcycle causing the motorcycle to collide with the left rear quarter panel of the suspect’s vehicle.

Police say the suspect vehicle continued driving and fled towards the interstate. The collision of the vehicles caused the motorcycle driver to be ejected from his motorcycle onto the roadway where he died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a dark blue Toyota Tundra pickup truck with dark tinted windows that will have significant damage to the left rear quarter panel area. Police say the vehicle will also have a missing/damaged left rear brake light.