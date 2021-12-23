Virginia Department of Corrections responds to allegations of inmates not being given access to vaccines

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Virginia Department of Corrections has responded to allegations that inmates were not being given access to COVID-19 vaccines.

News 3 recently received a call from the mother of an inmate at St. Brides Correctional Center in Chesapeake, who told us inmates weren't being given access to the vaccines. She said if inmates didn't take it the first time, they'd have to wait for another company to come in.

In addition to telling us inmates were allegedly being housed 90 to one room, she also told us the prison was supposedly not giving out masks and that the inmates would have to wear the disposable masks "for 30 days."

We reached out to VDOC for comment on these allegations, and a spokesperson told us any inmate in custody who requests a vaccination or booster shot is provided with one. He said 74% of inmates at St. Brides have received at least one dose and 70% are fully vaccinated.

Additionally, the spokesperson said St. Brides staff make cloth masks available to all inmates and that any damaged or worn out masks can be exchanged by asking for a replacement.

The full statement from VADOC can be read below:

The full statement from VADOC can be read below:



Staff at St. Brides make cloth masks available to all inmates. Any damaged or worn-out masks can be exchanged simply by requesting a replacement from the Unit Manager. Inmates have access to washing machines to clean their masks as well as a full laundering service, which collects the masks, commercially launders them off-site, and then returns them to the inmates. The facility currently has over 800 new masks on hand for distribution and new masks are supplied to the unit managers on a weekly basis. Benjamin Jarvela, Deputy Director of Communications for the Va. Dept. of Corrections

