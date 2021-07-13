Virginia named best state for business in 2021

Virginia is once again named America’s Top State for Business.

The Commonwealth captured the title in a CNBC ranking— edging out it’s North Carolina neighbors which took the second spot.

The list scores all 50 states on 85 metrics in 10 categories: workforce, cost of doing business, cost of living, and the economy.

Governor Ralph Northam gathered with members of the General Assembly at the Port of Virginia in Norfolk to celebrate the back-to-back win for the state during his administration.

“It is a testament to Virginia’s workers, our education system, our commitment to diversity, and our strong business climate,” said Northam.

George Berry owns a trucking company in Chesapeake called Pioneer Transport.

He says his lot should be filled with cargo containers, but the trucking industry continues to struggle with a lack of drivers.

“We have high volumes of freight coming into our ports on a day-to-day basis and at this point right now we just need more truck drivers to be able to meet the demand,” he explained.

Berry says he faces some challenges operating his business in Virginia.

“We’re unable to go down Hampton Boulevard after 4 p.m. despite the fact that our ports are still open so that really cuts off an artery for us to be able to traverse to the other ports,” he explained.

Even with challenges, Berry says he’s thankful for local support to keep his business going.

Chesapeake Economic Development Authority awarded Berry a grant for $12,500, helping him save his small business during the pandemic.

“That is really going to help me sustain my operations in the office, keep my employees on payroll without having to lay them off or cut their hours, it’ll also help me with office rent," said Berry.

Berry says he’s one of the lucky ones, but Black business owners, in particular, could use more support from cities and the state to take advantage of similar opportunities.

As a man who built his career in transportation starting as a cargo specialist in the Army, Berry says that he has plenty to be thankful for despite some challenges.

“I made a great living here so far so I’m just thankful I made Virginia my home.”

