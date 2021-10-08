Virginia State Police investigating single car crash after high speed chase

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash of a stolen vehicle after going on a high speed chase.

The incident took place at approximately 4:57 a.m. in New Kent County.

A state trooper in the Richmond area saw a 2016 white Dodge Charger traveling at 101 mph in a 70 mph zone east bound on Interstate 64. After attempting to pull the vehicle over the trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Charger reached speeds near 140 mph during the pursuit as multiple state troopers attempted to stop the vehicle.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, eluded down Interstate 64 through the HRBT and exited the interstate at Chesapeake Boulevard. The driver entered the T-section of Herbert Collins and Carey Street (Norfolk), and both driver and passenger jumped out of the moving vehicle.

The vehicle crashed at the intersection and the driver was detained.

The driver claimed he had no injuries, but was taken to Norfolk General Hospital to be examined before being transported to the Norfolk Magistrates office.

Once the vehicle’s registration was ran through the system it became apparent that the vehicle was reported stole on October 6, 2021 from the city of Chesapeake.

Authorities are still looking for the passenger.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no injuries were sustained as a result of the incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This story is breaking and will be updated accordingly.