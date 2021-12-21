Watch
Visit the 2022 Hampton Roads Auto Show Jan. 7-9

Posted at 12:31 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:33:15-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Hampton Roads International Auto Show is back at the Virginia Beach Convention Center January 7-9!

It's a "non-selling" environment, meaning no one can actually sell you a car while you're there which means no pressure and plenty of time to get up close and personal with whatever car you like.

This is a good time to ask questions to product experts and see all the new technology.

Tickets are $9 if you buy them online ahead of time. In person tickets are $12 for adults and children over 12 years old, children 12 and younger are free, senior citizens 65 and older are $9 and military personnel with ID are $9.

Show Hours:
Friday: 10 a.m. -9 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. -9 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Click here to purchase tickets or enter your information below as the first 1,000 people to provide information will get free tickets to the auto show!

