Why 25 new trees were planted along this Richmond road

RICHMOND, Va. – The Falls of the James chapter of the Sierra Club teamed up with other area groups to beautify a stretch of Richmond by planting 25 trees Saturday.

The section of Warwick Road where the trees, which came from a family-run nursery in Goochland County, were added is adjacent to one of five places the city plans to develop a park on the Southside.

Organizers said they hope that the projects will make the area more inviting for people and animals and also inspire others.

“We are also hoping people will plant trees where they live on their own property,” Joe Brancoli, the chair of the Falls of the James chapter of the Sierra Club, said. “It's something you can do at home or come out for an effort like this and make Richmond a better place.”

Officials with the Sierra Club said they hope to make the practice an annual event.

