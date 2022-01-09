Williamsburg Police searching for missing woman last seen at Riverside Doctors' Hospital

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - The Williamsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman last seen at the Riverside Doctors' Hospital early Sunday morning.

According to police, Poquoson woman Rachel Castaldo, 32, was last seen around 4:30 a.m. She is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Castaldo was last seen wearing a bright yellow T-shirt, blue paper pants and no shoes.

Police say Castaldo suffers from a medical condition that poses a threat to her health and safety. She is not considered a danger to others.

If you or someone you know has information on where Castaldo is, call the WPD's non-emergency number at (757) 220-2331.