Woodside High student arrested after bringing gun to school: Newport News school official

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Michelle Price with Newport News Public Schools says a Woodside High School student was arrested Wednesday morning after bringing a gun onto the school's campus.

School officials say a lockdown was put in place.

In a message shared with Woodside families and staff, school officials state the student that brought a gun was searched and arrested once they found the weapon and the lockdown was lifted.

The following message was shared with Woodside families Wednesday morning:

"Woodside families and staff, the safety lockdown has been lifted and normal school operations have resumed. The lockdown was issued as a result of a tip we received this morning. Someone reported that a student may have brought a gun on our campus. We immediately took swift action, initiated a lockdown, contacted the police, and conducted a security search of the student who was identified. A gun was discovered and recovered from the student's belongings. The student was cooperative and was taken into police custody. He is facing several charges and expulsion from the school. Ensuring that Woodside remains safe and secure is our top priority. We thank the person who came forward and shared the tip. It takes all of us working together to ensure our safety. Guns, knives, and other weapons have no place in Newport News Public Schools."

Newport News Public School has not identified the student.

Stay with News 3 for updates.