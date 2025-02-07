You have until the end of Friday to snag Dirty Buffalo's 40% off Super Bowl deal

NORFOLK, Va. — We all know there's one requirement for having an enjoyable Super Bowl experience: delicious food.

Ahead of the big game, News 3's Kelsey Jones is looking at how food costs will impact your wallet, whether you're going out or staying in.

If you're hosting this year for the Super Bowl, you probably won't notice a huge increase. Prices as a whole are only up 10 cents from last year.

The bad news is, you will have to make sure every dollar counts. Economists with Wells Fargo say there has been a shocking spread in prices for popular gameday ingredients and prepared foods.

However, some local sports bars are rolling out some great deals. If you're heading to Dirty Buffalo to pick up takeout or dine in on Sunday, you can expect a 40% discount. Keep in mind that customers have to order by end of business Friday, Feb. 7!

"We start preorders about two weeks before the Super Bowl to allow people to start getting their orders in. What we do is we set on time slots so they're guaranteed that within a 20-minute increment, they can stop in get their wings, they know what time there going to pick up their wings. The issue there is, if you're calling on the day of, we don't know when you going to get your wings," explained Dirty Buffalo co-founder Ryan Lynn.

The restaurant has four locations: two in Norfolk, one in Chesapeake and one in Virginia Beach. All four locations close at 11 p.m. Friday.

Staffing will be all hands-on deck this weekend too, but Ryan says he's looking forward to the exciting atmosphere when the Chiefs and the Eagles play!