Eastville Police Chief & Town Administrator Rob Stubbs statement on traffic enforcement

Posted at 4:39 PM, Nov 30, 2023

I will point out that Northampton County has fewer fatalities than Accomack County. There number of traffic crashes also mirrors the statistics when you compare Accomack and Northampton County. The Towns of Exmore and Eastville, Northampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police all do traffic enforcement on Rt 13 in Northampton County. Exmore does have a reduced speed zone the Town of Eastville does not. Our speed limit on Rt 13 is the same as the majority of Rt 13 on the Eastern Shore at 55 miles per hour. We begin enforcement of that speed limit in the 70 plus mile per hour range and up. Rt 13 is a major thorough fair for travel to Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks of North Carolina during the spring, summer and fall. Most drivers from NY, NJ, PA, VT, CT, DE, and MD are used to driving on Interstates and Limited access highways, that is much different than our Counties portion of Rt 13 with Residences and Businesses right on the highway. The need for speed enforcement in our area is strong as many drivers passing through are traveling at extremely high speeds putting all citizens in danger. If you review the insurance rates for Northampton County vs. Accomack you find those rates are also lower with the traffic enforcement we have.

Eastville Police Chief & Town Administrator, Rob Stubbs

