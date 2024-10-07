Sunrise Brief Monday, Oct. 7

This morning's weather: Crisp, fall-like air

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we’ll have a very fall-like week, starting this morning with temperatures in the 60s.

You likely won’t need to reach for your umbrella this morning. We have slim rain chances all week, with today’s precipitation chances being 20%.

This morning's traffic: JRB could be busy

Traffic Anchor Conor Hollingsworth says there’ll be a lot of activity today on US-17 at the James River Bridge.



There will be brief, intermittent test openings today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will also be alternating, single-lane closures southbound today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Conor says it’s unclear how brief the test openings will be, but it’s something to be mindful of if you use the JRB on your morning commute.

What’s happening today?