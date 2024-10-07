Sunrise Brief Monday, Oct. 7

This morning's weather: Crisp, fall-like air
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we’ll have a very fall-like week, starting this morning with temperatures in the 60s.
You likely won’t need to reach for your umbrella this morning. We have slim rain chances all week, with today’s precipitation chances being 20%.
Watch: Myles' full First Warning Forecast for today
This morning's traffic: JRB could be busy
Traffic Anchor Conor Hollingsworth says there’ll be a lot of activity today on US-17 at the James River Bridge.
- There will be brief, intermittent test openings today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- There will also be alternating, single-lane closures southbound today through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Conor says it’s unclear how brief the test openings will be, but it’s something to be mindful of if you use the JRB on your morning commute.
Watch: JRB will be more active than usual this Monday morning, afternoon
What’s happening today?
- This week’s big weather story: Hurricane Milton. Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida midweek. However, Myles says most of that rainfall will stay well to our south.
More local resources are deploying to help Helene victims. More than a dozen additional members of Virginia Task Force 2 were activated this morning for a Mission Ready Package-Water Rescue. They're expected to arrive in Atlanta later this afternoon.
The task force's aid efforts were underway even before Helene made landfall in Florida just over a week ago.
- SCOTUS starts a new term today. Ghost guns, age verification on pornographic websites, and sex-transition treatments for minors are some of the issues pertaining to high-profile cases set to be argued this term.
Today marks 1 year since the Israel-Hamas war began. Since Oct. 7, 2023, nearly 42,000 have died in Gaza due to the war, and Israel estimates 17,000 are militants.
Israel has not yet responded to the Iranian missile attack that happened last week. Airstrikes continue to hit Lebanon, around 2,000 killed in that country.
- Here in Hampton Roads, Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be in Virginia Beach to honor victims of the October 7 terrorist attack.
- Hampton Roads for Palestine, a pro-Palestinian group, will be rallying this afternoon on the corner of Virginia Beach Blvd. and Independence Blvd.