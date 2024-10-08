News 3 to host The Price is Right casting call at Rivers Casino Portsmouth for a chance to compete on the show

If you’ve ever wanted to compete on The Price is Right, here’s your chance!

WTKR News 3 is holding an open casting call on November 15 at Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Fans can “come on down” and show off their best game show personality. It’s your chance to win a trip to Los Angeles and possibly compete on The Price is Right.

Interested in going to the casting call for an interview? Everything you need, including the release and waiver to fill out and bring with you to the casting call, is as follows:

Who: To see if you're eligible for the The Price Is Right contestant search, click here.

When: Friday, November 15. Onsite registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Numbered wristbands will be distributed in the order of arrival. Participants may line up as early as 7 a.m. Registrations will close at 6 p.m.

Where: Rivers Casino Portsmouth. Address: 3630 Victory Blvd., Portsmouth, Va. 23701

What to bring: Please print and fill out the release and waiver to bring with you to the casting call, AVAILABLE HERE and in the section below.

Unsure what to expect? Here are some things you want to be sure to mention about yourself when auditioning:



Name

Age

Hometown/where you're from

Occupation

Favorite The Price is Right game

Dream prize

Why do you think you’d make a good contestant?

Give your best version of a "Come on down!”

More tips and advice: