Suffolk Police investigate homicide early morning Saturday

News 3
Posted at 7:47 AM, Aug 20, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. - Suffolk Police is investigating a shooting that killed a man early Saturday morning.

According to Authorities, police responded to the 400 block of Wilson Street at 2:53 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly after, the man succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

This is an active investigation and there is no suspect information available at this time.

