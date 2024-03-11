Crews working to remove lodged tractor trailer in Downtown Tunnel; westbound I-264 traffic diverted

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash inside the westbound tube of the Downtown Tunnel on Monday.

Around 10:38 a.m., a tractor trailer "ignored" the over-height warning signs and became lodged in the tunnel, according to troopers.

Crews are working to remove the tractor trailer from the tunnel.

All westbound traffic on I-264 is being diverted to southbound I-464.

Troopers said crews estimate a two hour timetable for possible reopening.

