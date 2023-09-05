Watch Now
United Airlines issues nationwide ground stop due to equipment outage

The outage does not appear to be affecting United flights that are already in the air.
Seth Wenig/AP
Posted at 1:48 PM, Sep 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-05 13:53:25-04

United Airlines issued a nationwide ground stop, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. 

A notice posted on the FAA's website notes an equipment outage is to blame for the ground stop. 

The outage does not appear to be affecting United flights that are already in the air as there are hundreds currently traveling to their destinations, according to FlightAware.

The FAA noted that United asked the agency to pause all of its departures nationwide, but did not specify a reason. 

United says it operates 4,5000 daily flights to more than 300 cities. Most of those flights are domestic. 

Scripps News has reached out to United for information about its outage and is waiting for a response. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

