Survivors, families sue US for failing to stop Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting

Survivors and families of victims of one of the deadliest mass shooting in years are suing the United States, alleging it failed to stop the shooter despite numerous warning signs.

The shooting in Lewiston, Maine, was carried out by a member of the U.S. Army Reserve who killed 18 people. Previous reports revealed there were multiple indications of potential danger before the attack.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING | Scripps News investigates missed warnings before 18 died in Maine mass shooting

A military investigation found “multiple failures” leading up to the tragedy, and the gunman's declining mental health had been known to local police and military leaders for months.

"If there's anyone in the public that believes that you have information that would be valuable — you've never been able to get through to federal agencies, or no one would listen to you when you try to go forward and bring information forward — I am asking that you trust oversight Dems and you bring that information to us," said U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

Other lawsuits have been filed in incidents involving mass shooters with U.S. military backgrounds.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Military releases investigative findings 9 months after reservist killed 18 people in Maine

In 2023, the Justice Department settled a multimillion-dollar case related to the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas, after plaintiffs said the Air Force was negligent in failing to transmit information to a background check system that would have barred the gunman from legally buying a firearm.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.