05/01/2024 - Stefan Grimsley - Hamptons in Focus

I wanted to focus on what I’ve seen or experienced while covering the military.

A young girl at a deployment homecoming Stefan Grimsley - News 3 Sailors reunited with family members Stefan Grimsley - News 3 A group of military family members with matching shirts Stefan Grimsley - News 3

The first three shots are from a deployment homecoming, where I was able to catch the range of emotion of finally seeing a loved one to having to the agonizing wait for them to come off the ship.

Military personnel working on a machine Stefan Grimsley - News 3 Extreme close-up of a military ship Stefan Grimsley - News 3 A military personnel hard at work Stefan Grimsley - News 3

The last three shots are interesting/fun shots I’ve seen while covering some of our SOTM segments.

