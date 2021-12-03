The CW Network explores the competitive world of HBCU band culture in new docu-series, “MARCH”

December 3, 2021 (Burbank, CA)—The CW Network announced today the all-new docu-series MARCH, which celebrates the colorful, boisterous and competitive world of HBCU band culture through the eyes of the experts—the band members and leaders themselves. Embedded inside the Prairie View A&M University Marching Band, The Marching Storm, this engaging eight-part series will capture the blood, sweat, and tears each member sheds to make it to the field while balancing their dynamic college life. MARCH debuts on Monday, January 24 (8:00-9:00pm ET/PT) , and then MARCH moves to Sundays starting February 27 (9:00-10:00 ET/PT) , after ALL AMERICAN and ALL AMERICAN: HOMECOMING take over Monday nights.

MARCH showcases the dedicated and energetic group of college students at Prairie View A&M University—from drum majors and dancers to the flag team and all the section players—as they navigate performing in one of the most prestigious HBCU marching bands along with tackling a rigorous academic schedule and maintaining a high grade point average. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the highest ranked HBCU band in the land, including electrifying performances at homecoming, Texas A&M and Southern University. As MARCH shares the personal and unique stories of individual members and staff of the over 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm band is an integral part of that rich history.

From Stage 13, MARCH is executive produced by Cheryl Horner McDonough, Jamail Shelton, Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes.