Watch
NewsPhoto Galleries

Photo gallery: January winter storm in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina are getting hit with snow Friday and Saturday and we are seeing what it's looking like where you are, thanks to your photos!

Send pictures or video of the conditions in your area to pics@wtkr.com for a chance to see them on TV or in this gallery.

20220122_052738.jpg
Snow is loving the snow!Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
Dior.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
Va beach.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
FB_IMG_1642822716935.jpg
Chesapeake near Indian River RoadPhoto by: Robbie Hickman
thumbnail_20220122_045445.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
Portsmouth.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
thumbnail_IMG_1753.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
20220122_051015.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
thumbnail_IMG_3112.jpg
Maizy in West Ghent are of NorfolkPhoto by: Kathy Spanos
Chesapeake (Kathlyn).jpg
ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 viewer Kathlyn
London Bridge area of Virginia Beach (Brian Bodnar).JPG
London Bridge area of Virginia BeachPhoto by: News 3 viewer Brian Bodnar
thumbnail_20220122_030648.jpg
Photo by: Everlena Oliver
thumbnail_20220122_025204.jpg
Photo by: Shanna Routson
thumbnail_20220122_034319.jpg
Photo by: Labarbara Stephenson
20220122_052338.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
Virginia Beach.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
pungo.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
VB.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
dogs.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
Screenshot 2022-01-22 053057.png
Photo by: Storyblocks
20220122_050627.jpg
Photo by: Viewer photos
20220122_051447.jpg
Photo by: Viewer photos
20220122_051722.jpg
Photo by: Viewer photos
truc1.png
Photo by: Viewer photos
pungo.jpg
Photo by: Viewer photos
pungo 1.jpg
Photo by: Viewer photos
Cindy B.jpg
Photo by: Viewer photos
Moyock NC off Tulls Creek Rd.jpg
Moyock NC off Tulls Creek Rd.Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
Ainslee Webb of Gloucester Point.jpg
Ainslee Webb of Gloucester PointPhoto by: News 3 viewer photos
Baltic Ave. at the Oceanfront.jpg
Baltic Ave. at the OceanfrontPhoto by: Norma White
norma.jpg
Baltic Ave. at the OceanfrontPhoto by: Norma White
snow.PNG
Kempsville, Virginia BeachPhoto by: Joshua Wehmeyer
MicrosoftTeams-image.png
Photo by: News 3
MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png
Photo by: News 3
thumbnail_Image (5).jpg
Shawboro Rd., Currituck CountyPhoto by: Anthony Sabella
thumbnail_Image (2).jpg
Shawboro Rd., Currituck CountyPhoto by: Anthony Sabella
thumbnail_Image (3).jpg
Shawboro Rd., Currituck CountyPhoto by: Anthony Sabella
thumbnail_Image (4).jpg
Shawboro Rd., Currituck CountyPhoto by: Anthony Sabella
thumbnail_Image.jpg
Photo by: Anthony Sabella
thumbnail_image0.jpg
Photo by: News 3
thumbnail_image1.jpg
Photo by: News 3
IMG_20220121_124257 (1).jpg
Barco, North CarolinaPhoto by: Darlene Prichard
IMG_20220121_124226.jpg
Barco, North CarolinaPhoto by: Darlene Prichard
car.PNG
Photo by: Penny Kmitt
IMG_20220121_082919534.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer photos
Gates,NC from Sharon Stone.jpg
Gates, NC from Sharon StonePhoto by: News 3 viewer photos
thumbnail_IMG_3213.jpg
Back Bay area in VBPhoto by: Liam and Kaylee Cummings

20220121_092116.jpg
South Mills, N.C.Photo by: Jessie Wilsons
thumbnail_IMG_1736.jpg
Photo by: Denise Hall
thumbnail_image0 (27).jpg
GloucesterPhoto by: Cheryl Slavnik
thumbnail_image1 (11).jpg
GloucesterPhoto by: Cheryl Slavnik
thumbnail_IMG_1741.jpg
Photo by: Denise Hall
nc snowstorm accident 300 Blk Guinea Rd Moyock.jpg
Moyock, N.C. crashPhoto by: Lantz Towing/ Tim Walter
moyock accident south mills rd 2.jpg
Moyock, N.C. crashPhoto by: Lantz Towing/ Tim Walter
moyock accident south mills rd 1.jpg
Moyock, N.C. crashPhoto by: Lantz Towing/ Tim Walter
nc snowstorm accident 300 Blk s Indiantown rd Shawboro.jpg
Moyock, N.C. crashPhoto by: Lantz Towing/ Tim Walter
CH black ice encounter (1).jpg
Photo by: News 3
thumbnail_IMG_20220121_173937.jpg
Barco, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG_1980.jpg
Snow at 5 p.m., in NorfolkPhoto by: News 3 viewer
IMG_20220121_180110.jpg
Moyock, N.C. - off of Tull Creek RoadPhoto by: News 3 Viewer
thumbnail_IMG_2727.jpg
Virginia BeachPhoto by: News 3 Viewer
20220121_180316.jpg
ChesapeakePhoto by: Cheryl
20220121_180341.jpg
ChesapeakePhoto by: Cheryl
thumbnail_image0 (28).jpg
Bertie, N.C.Photo by: Stephen and Susan Brooks
thumbnail_Image (33).jpg
Lafayette Shore area of NorfolkPhoto by: Megan Chase
thumbnail_image0 (29).jpg
Virginia BeachPhoto by: Tanna Ball
thumbnail_IMG_1929.jpg
ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG_4080.jpg
Hickory Ridge FarmPhoto by: Pierce family
thumbnail_image0 (33).jpg
Comet in Virginia BeachPhoto by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG_3723.jpg
Hillpont - SuffolkPhoto by: Sean
20220121_212921.jpg
Virginia Beach off Great Neck RoadPhoto by: News 3 viewer
20220121_212128.jpg
Virginia Beach off Great Neck RoadPhoto by: News 3 viewer
20220121_212018_HDR.jpg
Virginia Beach off Great Neck RoadPhoto by: News 3 viewer
20220121_212135.jpg
Virginia Beach off Great Neck RoadPhoto by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG-0397.jpg
PortsmouthPhoto by: News 3 viewer
20220121_213507.jpg
Virginia BeachPhoto by: Jay Bell
20220121_204517.jpg
Virginia BeachPhoto by: Jay Bell
thumbnail_image0 (32).jpg
Chesapeake AvePhoto by: News 3 viewer
20220121_204410.jpg
Kempsville area in Virginia BeachPhoto by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG_1756.jpg
Elizabeth City, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG_1758.jpg
Elizabeth City, N.C.Photo by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG-8932.jpg
Greenbrier areaPhoto by: Bobby and Grace Morales
thumbnail_image0 (31).jpg
ChesapeakePhoto by: Oliver Ave
thumbnail_image2 (7).jpg
Bertie, N.C.Photo by: Stephen and Susan Brooks
IMG_0648.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_20220121_205105.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_image3 (3).jpg
HamptonPhoto by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_image0 (30).jpg
HamptonPhoto by: News 3 viewer
20220121_204309.jpg
Virginia BeachPhoto by: Walter
20220121_215937.jpg
Chimney Hill are of Virginia BeachPhoto by: Eileen Beckert
20220121_191937.jpg
Ginger from Newport NewsPhoto by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG_0909.jpg
Chesapeake off Military HighwayPhoto by: News 3 Viewer
IMG-2144.PNG
GloucesterPhoto by: Hank VanGieson barn
20220121_230418.jpg
Lynnhaven at Independence in Virginia BeachPhoto by: Marybeth Parsons
IMG_20220121_214402685_HDR.jpg
East Beach/ Ocean View in NorfolkPhoto by: Lana Collins
thumbnail_IMG_6370 (1).jpg
Jordan Hall in ChesapeakePhoto by: Chondra Crump
20220121_231213_01.jpg
River Pointe in PortsmouthPhoto by: Mike
20220121_230752.jpg
River Pointe in PortsmouthPhoto by: Mike
20220121_232209.jpg
Elizabeth Park in NorfolkPhoto by: Carolyn Whitfield
thumbnail_image2 (8).jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG_0660.jpg
Cameron Village in Perquimans CountyPhoto by: Elijah Lahr
PXL_20220122_042435892.NIGHT.jpg
Local service dog playing in the snow in NorfolkPhoto by: Brittany S
IMG_4887.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG_2504.jpg
Great Bridge area in ChesapeakePhoto by: Anthony Wright
thumbnail_IMG_2506.jpg
Great Bridge area in ChesapeakePhoto by: Anthony Wright
IMG_20220121_233606331.jpg
Bridle Creek Rd in Virginia BeachPhoto by: Christopher Hendricks
thumbnail_20220121_203311.jpg
Bandit in ChesapeakePhoto by: Toby McGovern
thumbnail_IMG_8476.jpg
Photo by: News 3 viewer
IMG_20220121_222620.jpg
Sophie the Saint BernardPhoto by: Pam Jonax
thumbnail_IMG_7743.jpg
ChesapeakePhoto by: Caroline
17C4FDA8-82F1-4CF0-B6BE-ADB189FADC3C.jpeg
7-year-old IsabellaPhoto by: News 3 viewer
thumbnail_IMG_20220121_184944.jpg
Greenbriar area in ChesapeakePhoto by: Dianne Delk
thumbnail_20220121_222937.jpg
Photo by: News 3 Viewer
thumbnail_IMG_0648.jpg
Virginia BeachPhoto by: Russell Bradshaw

Photo gallery: January winter storm in Hampton Roads and NE North Carolina

close-gallery
  • 20220122_052738.jpg
  • Dior.jpg
  • Va beach.jpg
  • FB_IMG_1642822716935.jpg
  • thumbnail_20220122_045445.jpg
  • Portsmouth.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1753.jpg
  • 20220122_051015.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_3112.jpg
  • Chesapeake (Kathlyn).jpg
  • London Bridge area of Virginia Beach (Brian Bodnar).JPG
  • thumbnail_20220122_030648.jpg
  • thumbnail_20220122_025204.jpg
  • thumbnail_20220122_034319.jpg
  • 20220122_052338.jpg
  • Virginia Beach.jpg
  • pungo.jpg
  • VB.jpg
  • dogs.jpg
  • Screenshot 2022-01-22 053057.png
  • 20220122_050627.jpg
  • 20220122_051447.jpg
  • 20220122_051722.jpg
  • truc1.png
  • pungo.jpg
  • pungo 1.jpg
  • Cindy B.jpg
  • Moyock NC off Tulls Creek Rd.jpg
  • Ainslee Webb of Gloucester Point.jpg
  • Baltic Ave. at the Oceanfront.jpg
  • norma.jpg
  • snow.PNG
  • MicrosoftTeams-image.png
  • MicrosoftTeams-image (2).png
  • thumbnail_Image (5).jpg
  • thumbnail_Image (2).jpg
  • thumbnail_Image (3).jpg
  • thumbnail_Image (4).jpg
  • thumbnail_Image.jpg
  • thumbnail_image0.jpg
  • thumbnail_image1.jpg
  • IMG_20220121_124257 (1).jpg
  • IMG_20220121_124226.jpg
  • car.PNG
  • IMG_20220121_082919534.jpg
  • Gates,NC from Sharon Stone.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_3213.jpg
  • 20220121_092116.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1736.jpg
  • thumbnail_image0 (27).jpg
  • thumbnail_image1 (11).jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1741.jpg
  • nc snowstorm accident 300 Blk Guinea Rd Moyock.jpg
  • moyock accident south mills rd 2.jpg
  • moyock accident south mills rd 1.jpg
  • nc snowstorm accident 300 Blk s Indiantown rd Shawboro.jpg
  • CH black ice encounter (1).jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_20220121_173937.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1980.jpg
  • IMG_20220121_180110.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_2727.jpg
  • 20220121_180316.jpg
  • 20220121_180341.jpg
  • thumbnail_image0 (28).jpg
  • thumbnail_Image (33).jpg
  • thumbnail_image0 (29).jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1929.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_4080.jpg
  • thumbnail_image0 (33).jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_3723.jpg
  • 20220121_212921.jpg
  • 20220121_212128.jpg
  • 20220121_212018_HDR.jpg
  • 20220121_212135.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG-0397.jpg
  • 20220121_213507.jpg
  • 20220121_204517.jpg
  • thumbnail_image0 (32).jpg
  • 20220121_204410.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1756.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_1758.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG-8932.jpg
  • thumbnail_image0 (31).jpg
  • thumbnail_image2 (7).jpg
  • IMG_0648.jpg
  • thumbnail_20220121_205105.jpg
  • thumbnail_image3 (3).jpg
  • thumbnail_image0 (30).jpg
  • 20220121_204309.jpg
  • 20220121_215937.jpg
  • 20220121_191937.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_0909.jpg
  • IMG-2144.PNG
  • 20220121_230418.jpg
  • IMG_20220121_214402685_HDR.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_6370 (1).jpg
  • 20220121_231213_01.jpg
  • 20220121_230752.jpg
  • 20220121_232209.jpg
  • thumbnail_image2 (8).jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_0660.jpg
  • PXL_20220122_042435892.NIGHT.jpg
  • IMG_4887.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_2504.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_2506.jpg
  • IMG_20220121_233606331.jpg
  • thumbnail_20220121_203311.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_8476.jpg
  • IMG_20220121_222620.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_7743.jpg
  • 17C4FDA8-82F1-4CF0-B6BE-ADB189FADC3C.jpeg
  • thumbnail_IMG_20220121_184944.jpg
  • thumbnail_20220121_222937.jpg
  • thumbnail_IMG_0648.jpg

Share

Snow is loving the snow!News 3 viewer photos
News 3 viewer photos
News 3 viewer photos
Chesapeake near Indian River RoadRobbie Hickman
News 3 viewer photos
News 3 viewer photos
News 3 viewer photos
News 3 viewer photos
Maizy in West Ghent are of NorfolkKathy Spanos
ChesapeakeNews 3 viewer Kathlyn
London Bridge area of Virginia BeachNews 3 viewer Brian Bodnar
Everlena Oliver
Shanna Routson
Labarbara Stephenson
News 3 viewer photos
News 3 viewer photos
News 3 viewer photos
News 3 viewer photos
News 3 viewer photos
Storyblocks
Viewer photos
Viewer photos
Viewer photos
Viewer photos
Viewer photos
Viewer photos
Viewer photos
Moyock NC off Tulls Creek Rd.News 3 viewer photos
Ainslee Webb of Gloucester PointNews 3 viewer photos
Baltic Ave. at the OceanfrontNorma White
Baltic Ave. at the OceanfrontNorma White
Kempsville, Virginia BeachJoshua Wehmeyer
News 3
News 3
Shawboro Rd., Currituck CountyAnthony Sabella
Shawboro Rd., Currituck CountyAnthony Sabella
Shawboro Rd., Currituck CountyAnthony Sabella
Shawboro Rd., Currituck CountyAnthony Sabella
Anthony Sabella
News 3
News 3
Barco, North CarolinaDarlene Prichard
Barco, North CarolinaDarlene Prichard
Penny Kmitt
News 3 viewer photos
Gates, NC from Sharon StoneNews 3 viewer photos
Back Bay area in VBLiam and Kaylee Cummings

South Mills, N.C.Jessie Wilsons
Denise Hall
GloucesterCheryl Slavnik
GloucesterCheryl Slavnik
Denise Hall
Moyock, N.C. crashLantz Towing/ Tim Walter
Moyock, N.C. crashLantz Towing/ Tim Walter
Moyock, N.C. crashLantz Towing/ Tim Walter
Moyock, N.C. crashLantz Towing/ Tim Walter
News 3
Barco, N.C.News 3 viewer
Snow at 5 p.m., in NorfolkNews 3 viewer
Moyock, N.C. - off of Tull Creek RoadNews 3 Viewer
Virginia BeachNews 3 Viewer
ChesapeakeCheryl
ChesapeakeCheryl
Bertie, N.C.Stephen and Susan Brooks
Lafayette Shore area of NorfolkMegan Chase
Virginia BeachTanna Ball
ChesapeakeNews 3 viewer
Hickory Ridge FarmPierce family
Comet in Virginia BeachNews 3 viewer
Hillpont - SuffolkSean
Virginia Beach off Great Neck RoadNews 3 viewer
Virginia Beach off Great Neck RoadNews 3 viewer
Virginia Beach off Great Neck RoadNews 3 viewer
Virginia Beach off Great Neck RoadNews 3 viewer
PortsmouthNews 3 viewer
Virginia BeachJay Bell
Virginia BeachJay Bell
Chesapeake AveNews 3 viewer
Kempsville area in Virginia BeachNews 3 viewer
Elizabeth City, N.C.News 3 viewer
Elizabeth City, N.C.News 3 viewer
Greenbrier areaBobby and Grace Morales
ChesapeakeOliver Ave
Bertie, N.C.Stephen and Susan Brooks
News 3 viewer
News 3 viewer
HamptonNews 3 viewer
HamptonNews 3 viewer
Virginia BeachWalter
Chimney Hill are of Virginia BeachEileen Beckert
Ginger from Newport NewsNews 3 viewer
Chesapeake off Military HighwayNews 3 Viewer
GloucesterHank VanGieson barn
Lynnhaven at Independence in Virginia BeachMarybeth Parsons
East Beach/ Ocean View in NorfolkLana Collins
Jordan Hall in ChesapeakeChondra Crump
River Pointe in PortsmouthMike
River Pointe in PortsmouthMike
Elizabeth Park in NorfolkCarolyn Whitfield
News 3 viewer
Cameron Village in Perquimans CountyElijah Lahr
Local service dog playing in the snow in NorfolkBrittany S
News 3 viewer
Great Bridge area in ChesapeakeAnthony Wright
Great Bridge area in ChesapeakeAnthony Wright
Bridle Creek Rd in Virginia BeachChristopher Hendricks
Bandit in ChesapeakeToby McGovern
News 3 viewer
Sophie the Saint BernardPam Jonax
ChesapeakeCaroline
7-year-old IsabellaNews 3 viewer
Greenbriar area in ChesapeakeDianne Delk
News 3 Viewer
Virginia BeachRussell Bradshaw
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next