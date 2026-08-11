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Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach city council votes 9-2 to approve National Golf Course sale
Web Staff
Today's Forecast
Hazy, hot with stormy potential on Wednesday
David Aldrich
Investigations
'Ghost students' stealing financial aid: ODU targeted in national fraud scheme
Margaret Kavanagh
Norfolk
Three men arrested by ICE in Norfolk, woman briefly detained, prompting protest
Web Staff
Outer Banks News and Weather
Avalon Pier deadly shooting: Trial set for one suspect, bond lowered for another
Will Thomas
Virginia Beach
7-year-old Virginia Beach boy honored for calling 911 during mom’s seizure
John Hood
Chesapeake
Chesapeake City Council approves first animal cruelty registry in Hampton Roads
Erin Holly
Portsmouth
Nonprofit founder named Everyday Hero for helping women find hope and new starts
Erin Miller
Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown
Poquoson residents cleaning up after strong storm Monday
Colter Anstaett
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