Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach city council votes 9-2 to approve National Golf Course sale
Today's Forecast
Hazy, hot with stormy potential on Wednesday
Investigations
'Ghost students' stealing financial aid: ODU targeted in national fraud scheme
Norfolk
Three men arrested by ICE in Norfolk, woman briefly detained, prompting protest
Outer Banks News and Weather
Avalon Pier deadly shooting: Trial set for one suspect, bond lowered for another
Virginia Beach
7-year-old Virginia Beach boy honored for calling 911 during mom’s seizure