Victim killed in Ghent shooting was Norfolk filmmaker on his way to premiere his short film at Naro theater

NORFOLK, Va. — The filmmaking community in Norfolk is mourning the loss of 31-year-old entrepreneur, musician, and filmmaker Tony Camarillo.

Jeannette Rainey, producer of the Hampton Roads 48 Hour Film Project, confirmed to News 3 that Camarillo was on his way to attend the screening of his short film when he was shot and killed in Ghent Wednesday night.

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Camarillo and his girlfriend were co-producers on their short film "Gallery of Nightmares," which the couple entered in the Hamton Roads 48 Hour Film Project, and were supposed to attend the screening on Wednesday night.

They were on their way to Naro theater when Camarillo was shot and killed, Rainey said.

Camarillo died at a local hospital from his injuries, according to police.

Rainey said the film community is saddened and shaken up by this tragic loss.

Police identify man wanted in investigation

Norfolk Police Department

As detectives continue investigating Camarillo's death, Norfolk police have identified 30-year-old Skyler R. Brock of Seaford as wanted in connection with the case.

Police said they believed Brock could be in the Seaford area of York County. Additional information about Brock was provided by the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office in a social media post. Officials said he is described as being 5'6" tall and weighing around 115 pounds.

News 3 cameras captured an active law enforcement presence in Seaford Thursday morning.

Police have not said whether that activity was directly connected to the search for Brock.

Anyone with updated information about Brock's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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