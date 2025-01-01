Erin Holly joined the WTKR News 3 team as the Chesapeake neighborhood news reporter/multimedia journalist in August 2025. As a native of the Greater Philadelphia area and a graduate of La Salle University in Philly, Erin is happy to be back on the East Coast telling the stories of neighbors in Chesapeake. Before moving to Hampton Roads, Erin was a neighborhood news reporter at WTKR’s sister station in Corpus Christi, Texas.

During her time in South Texas, she covered a series of stories investigating several fatal car accidents involving drunk drivers on one Texas highway. This series, titled Facing Danger: Highway 361, won Erin the Texas Broadcast News Award in the General Assignment category for 2024. She also investigated the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, and covered everything from breaking news to environmental stories about the Texas Gulf coast. Prior to her time in Texas, Erin worked for the Philadelphia Eagles in the video department where she got to travel to Super Bowl 57 with the team. You can catch her rocking her NFC Championship Ring on special occasions!

Though Erin may be a new Virginia resident, she recalls spending her childhood summers going on vacations to the Outer Banks and stopping in Chesapeake along the way. That’s why she says it feels nostalgic now serving as the Chesapeake neighborhood news reporter.

When Erin is not out reporting in the Chesapeake neighborhood, you can catch her passionately yelling at the TV during an Eagles game, playing with her two dogs Churro and Dunkin, rocking out at a country music concert, or watching her favorite reality TV shows like The Bachelor.

Erin is dedicated to showcasing everything the Chesapeake community has to offer! Story ideas in the Chesapeake neighborhood? Send them her way at erin.holly@wtkr.com! Or just reach out to say hello on Instagram at @erinhollytv or on Facebook at @ErinHollyTV.