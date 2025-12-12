Chesapeake School Board to vote on policy restricting staff use of preferred pronouns and personal titles

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake School Board is scheduled to vote Monday on a proposed policy change that would prohibit district employees from asking students and colleagues to refer to them using preferred pronouns that differ from their biological sex. The proposed revision of policy 8-02 states: “Refrain from providing to a student his or her personal title or pronouns if such preferred personal title or pronouns do not correspond to his or her sex.”

The policy change has sparked debate among parents and community members in Chesapeake since the school board first discussed it last month. The agenda item was originally on the consent agenda, but school board member Malia Huddle urged that the item be moved to the action agenda.

Jeremy Rodden, a parent of three children and former substitute teacher for Chesapeake Public Schools, opposes the proposed change.

"I know of teachers in the Chesapeake Public Schools system who may be non-binary, who might be transgender and to try to take away their ability to self identify to their colleagues and to their students, is ultimately a violation of their rights," Rodden said.

One of Rodden's children is transgender and previously attended school in the district.

"By not allowing a teacher to use a non-binary salutation, you are essentially saying that they are less-than, and they're not allowed to be who they are," Rodden said.

During the November 17 school board meeting, Chesapeake School Board Vice Chairman Kim Scott said she will vote in support of changing the policy.

"I do believe that coexistence and respect for everyone is possible without forcing others to participate in gender ideology and forced pronouns," Scott said. "It's not kind or respectful to refer to students or staff, or any individual as bigots or homophobes because they choose not to participate."

A spokesperson from Chesapeake Public Schools declined to comment on the proposed policy change, stating that the superintendent does not comment on proposed agenda items.

The school board is scheduled to vote on the policy at the meeting on Monday night at 6:00 pm.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.