Live blog: Tracking snow through Hampton Roads, Peninsula

With some northern areas of the regional expecting several possible inches of snow Monday afternoon, the WTKR News 3 First Warning Weather Team is keeping you updated with the latest on local impacts.

9:30 a.m.

Rain & snow building in today. A chilly stretch of days with highs in the 40s and 50s.

A chilly, windy, and messy Monday with rain/snow. Rain and snow showers will build in from west to east this morning. Rain/snow will be widespread this afternoon. Snow accumulation is expected, especially for inland areas. Areas near I-95 could see 4” while coastal areas could see less than 1”.

