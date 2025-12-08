Authorities search for escaped inmate in Chowan County

EDENTON, N.C. — Deputies in Chowan County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Chowan County Detention Center on Sunday night, prompting a critical public safety alert.

According to officials, the escape happened around 8:10 p.m. at the detention center on Court Street. The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is now actively searching for 23-year-old Charles Edward Babb, who should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Investigators say Babb was last seen near the Bridge Turn Exxon in Edenton wearing an orange jumpsuit. He also has a teardrop tattoo under his right eye, which authorities note as a distinctive identifying feature.

Residents in the area are being urged to take immediate safety precautions:

Stay indoors and lock all doors and windows.

Do not approach or attempt to make contact with Babb.

Call 911 immediately if you see him or notice anything suspicious.

The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office continues to search the area and is asking the public to remain vigilant.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.