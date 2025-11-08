NCDHHS pauses full SNAP payments after Supreme Court halts federal order

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) says it has paused plans to issue full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits after the U.S. Supreme Court granted the Trump administration’s appeal to temporarily halt a lower court order late Friday night.

NCDHHS had begun issuing partial November SNAP benefits to North Carolinians on Friday morning and was preparing to release the remaining funds over the weekend before the ruling. The agency says it will resume distributing full benefits as soon as it receives authorization from the federal government.

“This is about a basic necessity — food — being caught in the middle of political chaos,” Gov. Josh Stein said in a statement Saturday. “The hard-working people and families who rely on SNAP benefits deserve certainty, not confusion about whether they’ll be able to put meals on the table this weekend and the rest of the month.”

Stein urged federal leaders to reach a “swift resolution” so families can receive the assistance they need. He also announced that private partners have contributed nearly $22 million to support local food banks across the state.

NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Dev Sangvai said the department stands ready to issue full benefits once federal guidance is clear. “While partial payments were distributed on Friday based on USDA guidance, they fall far short of what people need,” Sangvai said. “With more than 190,000 households receiving $16 or less, and some receiving no benefits at all, this reduction hits working families the hardest.”

According to NCDHHS, partial payments equaled about 65% of normal benefits for more than 586,000 households. Families that typically receive the maximum amount saw their payments reduced by 35%, while those receiving smaller amounts experienced deeper cuts.

NCDHHS is updating its SNAP and federal shutdown websites with new details and frequently asked questions. The agency continues to communicate directly with beneficiaries.

SNAP recipients can check their balances using the ebtEDGE app, at ebtEDGE.com, or by calling 1-888-622-7328.

Residents are encouraged to continue applying for or renewing SNAP benefits, as county social services offices remain open and processing applications. Those in immediate need of food resources can call 2-1-1 or visit the NCDHHS food access webpage to find a nearby food pantry.