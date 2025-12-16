Incumbent Rep. Don Davis kicks off reelection bid in newly-redrawn NC district

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Don Davis has officially filed to run for reelection in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District, which was redrawn by state lawmakers earlier this year.

Davis’s path to reelection in 2026 became more of an uphill battle after a Republican-led redistricting effort changed the boundaries of his district to favor the GOP. He has criticized mid-decade redistricting and introduced legislation to prohibit it, unless required by specific circumstances.

Watch previous coverage: NC GOP redistricting effort targets Rep. Davis' district

N.C. Republicans push for redistricting that could target Congressman Don Davis' 1st District

The new congressional map resulted in some counties being exchanged between the state’s 1st and 3rd Districts, altering how northeast North Carolina and the Outer Banks are represented in the lower chamber of Congress.

"When we talk about really addressing cost and the core affordability, health insurance, I mean these are things that are front and center and the end of the day, I realize that this is a more conservative district, I respect that, I would welcome that. I have a strong background of working across the aisle," Davis told News 3.

Matt Mercer, a spokesperson for the North Carolina GOP, says he has faith that Republicans will see additional electoral success during the midterms.

"Eastern North Carolina really shifted right in 2024 and just looking to continue talking to those people because they believe that we have a stronger economy, we have a secure border and we have peace around the world and because of President Trump," Mercer said.

State Sen. Bobby Hanig, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck, and business owner Eric Rouse are among the Republicans hoping to flip North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. Hanig, Buck, and Rouse have all described themselves as “America First” candidates.