House fire in Hertford leaves 3 dead, 2 others hurt

PERQUIMANS COUNTY — A house fire in Hertford early this morning left three people dead and two others hurt, according to the Perquimans County Emergency Services.

The fire occurred on Harvey Point Road in Hertford, North Carolina. We're told fire crews brought the fire under control.

The Perquimans County Sheriff's Office remains on scene. The North Carolina State Fire Marshal's Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation are assisting with the investigation.

Multiple local agencies responded to the incident, including the Perquimans County Sheriff's Office, Bethel Fire Department, Hertford Fire Department, Winfall Fire Department, Perquimans County EMS and Perquimans Emergency Management.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this event can contact the Perquimans Sheriff's Office at 252-426-5751.