Elizabeth City police investigate two separate Saturday shootings

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, the first incident happened around 4 p.m. near Pritchard and Main Street, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of North Road Street and West Cypress Street. Investigators said one person was later located at Albemarle Medical Center with a gunshot wound and later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said a suspect from the second shooting was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon in an occupied property, and discharging a firearm in the city.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321, Crime Line at (252) 335-5555, or send an anonymous tip via FUSUS Text-a-Tip at (252) 390-8477