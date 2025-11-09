Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNortheastern North Carolina

Actions

Elizabeth City police investigate two separate Saturday shootings

Elizabeth City police car
News3
FILE
Elizabeth City police car
Posted

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Saturday afternoon in Elizabeth City.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, the first incident happened around 4 p.m. near Pritchard and Main Street, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

About an hour later, around 4:50 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of North Road Street and West Cypress Street. Investigators said one person was later located at Albemarle Medical Center with a gunshot wound and later transferred to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Police said a suspect from the second shooting was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon in an occupied property, and discharging a firearm in the city.

Both investigations remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321, Crime Line at (252) 335-5555, or send an anonymous tip via FUSUS Text-a-Tip at (252) 390-8477

More stories from Northeast North Carolina

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast