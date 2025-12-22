One dead in Elizabeth City house fire; homes damaged

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A deadly structure fire erupted Monday afternoon, claiming one life and damaging multiple homes.

The Elizabeth City Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 2:18 p.m to a home near the intersection of Shepard Street and Herrington Road. Fire crews arrived on scene within about three minutes to find a heavy fire coming from a two-story home.

Firefighters tried to enter the home, but had to retreat because there were live power lines across hose lines. Once inside firefighters found one person dead.

Fire crews issued a third alarm due to the intensity of the fire. Fire officials say the fire spread to a neighboring residence at 602 Herrington Road, causing significant damage, and reached another home at 606 Herrington Road, where minor damage was reported.

The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the cause of the fire.

Multiple agencies assisted in the emergency response, including the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank-Camden EMS, United States Coast Guard Fire Department, South Camden Fire Department, Pasquotank Providence Fire Department, and Inter-County Fire Department.