50-year-old man arrested on four counts of felony child abuse: PCSO

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A 50-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 9 in Pasquotank County for four counts of felony child abuse, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office.

On Dec. 28, 2025, Investigators with the sheriff's office responded to the 1300 block of Lambs Grove Road on the report of a sexual assault of a minor.

Robert Earl Lewter was arrested on Friday. Jan. 9 on one count each of felony statutory rape of a child by an adult, felony statutory sex offense with a child by an adult, felony indecent liberties with a child and felony incest.

Lewter was transported to Albemarle District Jail without bond, and remains there without bond after his first court appearance Jan. 12, according to Pasquotank officials.

The juvenile, a child under the age of 13, is safe and with family members.

This is an ongoing investigation, police say.