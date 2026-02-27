Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
22-year-old man arrested for bringing concealed gun to HS basketball game: PCSO

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday after he was caught returning to a basketball game at Northeastern High School with a concealed handgun, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Gooding, of Deep Run, N.C., initially entered the game between Northeastern High School and South Lenoir High School without issue, according to the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office. He later left the building to get a coat from his vehicle — Gooding then passed through security screening again upon his return. This resulted in Pasquotank deputies finding a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in Gooding's waistband, leading to his arrest.

Gooding was charged with carrying a weapon on educational property and has since posted his $5,000 bail, according to online court records.

