Body of Wanchese man reported missing in December believed to have been found

Tedrick Dough reported missing December 10
Missing Wanchese Man
Amy Dough
37-year-old Tedrick Dough is missing from Wanchese.
Missing Wanchese Man
Wanchese Missing Man Reward Flyer
Posted
and last updated

WANCHESE, Nc. — The body of 37-year-old Tedrick Dough, reported missing from Wanchese December 10, was believed to have been found Saturday according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office.

An e-mail from the sheriff's office Saturday night said someone told the office a boat had been located in the marsh south of Wanchese that appeared to belong to Dough.

Watch: 'Please call somebody': Family desperate for answers about missing Wanchese man

'Please call somebody': Family desperate for answers about missing Wanchese man

Sheriff's deputies responded to the area of the boat and found a body believed to be Dough, "pending official identification" according to the e-mail.

"The Sheriff’s Office along with the family would like to thank everyone who contributed information to assist with the investigation. The Sheriff’s Office offers its sincere condolences to the family," the e-mail concludes.

