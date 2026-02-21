Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Emergency crews respond to incident at Perdue feed mill in North Carolina

HERTFORD COUNTY, North Carolina — Emergency responders are currently on scene at the Perdue feed mill facility in Cofield, North Carolina.

Officials tell News 3, the incident happened at the facility located on Perdue Road in Hertford County. Emergency personnel responded promptly and remain on site as crews work to ensure the safety of facility employees, first responders, and the surrounding community.

Hertford County officials are coordinating closely with Perdue and partner agencies as the situation continues to be assessed and managed.

Officials are working to gather additional confirmed details about the incident.

