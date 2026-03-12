Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6  WX Alerts
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Active threat reported at Old Dominion University; campus sheltering in place

Major police activity at Old Dominion U. students, staff sheltering in place
Screenshot 2026-03-12 at 11.19.23 AM.png
Posted
and last updated

NORFOLK, Va. — Students and staff at Old Dominion University were instructed to shelter in place on Thursday due to an active threat, according to an alert put out by the university.

The following alert was put out by ODU:

"O.D.U. Urgent Alert: Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid Area."

Constant Hall is on the north end of ODU's campus. It is located off of W 49th Street.

Footage taken by News 3 cameras show a significant presence of emergency response vehicles, including police and ambulances, at the scene.

The Norfolk Police Department said on social media that they are on the scene for the active incident.

News 3 has a crew at the scene, check back with us for updates.

More stories from Norfolk

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast