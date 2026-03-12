Active threat reported at Old Dominion University; campus sheltering in place

NORFOLK, Va. — Students and staff at Old Dominion University were instructed to shelter in place on Thursday due to an active threat, according to an alert put out by the university.

The following alert was put out by ODU:

"O.D.U. Urgent Alert: Active threat reported at Constant Hall. Follow Run-Hide-Fight protocols. Emergency personnel responding. Avoid Area."

Constant Hall is on the north end of ODU's campus. It is located off of W 49th Street.

Footage taken by News 3 cameras show a significant presence of emergency response vehicles, including police and ambulances, at the scene.

The Norfolk Police Department said on social media that they are on the scene for the active incident.

Norfolk Police are currently on scene for an active incident at Old Dominion University. Media can stage at WHRO. pic.twitter.com/GMP47GIU0H — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) March 12, 2026

News 3 has a crew at the scene, check back with us for updates.