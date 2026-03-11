Norfolk State unveils 2026 football schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After a 1-11 introduction to the Michael Vick era, Norfolk State and its fans are looking forward to some redemption in year number two of the head coach's tenure.

The Spartans unveiled their 2026 schedule Tuesday, featuring six home games and two showdowns with FBS programs.

Things kick off August 29 at Dick Price Stadium against Winston-Salem State, one of two contests against non-Division I teams for the green and gold this season. They'll also host Virginia University of Lynchburg on October 10 for their annual homecoming game.

757 football fans will have all eyes on the Spartans' home field on September 19 for the Battle of the Bay, as Hampton pays a visit for the annual showdown. The Pirates handed Norfolk State a loss in the match-up last season.

Vick and company will make trips to FBS in-state foes in back-to-back weeks. They'll travel across town to face Old Dominion on September 5 and make the trek to Charlottesville the following Saturday to take on Virginia. It will mark the first meeting in history between Norfolk State and UVA.

NSU's MEAC opener will take place on the road as the Spartans travel to South Carolina State to get their conference slate going on October 24.

2026 Norfolk State Football Schedule:

August 29- vs. Winston-Salem State

September 5- @ Old Dominion

September 12- @ Virginia

September 19- vs. Hampton

September 26- @ Chicago State

October 3- @ Robert Morris

October 10- vs. Virginia University of Lynchburg

October 24- @ South Carolina State

October 31- vs. Delaware State

November 7- vs. North Carolina Central

November 14- @ Morgan State

November 21- vs. Howard

