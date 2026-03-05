Manor returns to court with dominant Region 4A semifinals victory

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- For the first time since February 19 the Manor girls basketball team hit the court. It did not appear the group had lost any steam.

Ca'Asia Brown scored 25 points and the Mustangs picked up right where they left off, downing Warhill, 89-45, in the Region 4A semifinals Wednesday night. The victory improved Manor to 22-1, clinched a state tournament berth for the Mustangs and the team will visit Hampton for the region championship game Thursday night.

"It's a big relief, not only for myself, but for the kids, too," Manor head coach Roger Smith said. "They just wanted to play basketball. We just wanted to play, that's all.

The Mustangs jumped out to a 11-1 lead and never looked back, showing little sign of any rust, despite the 12 day layoff.

Warhill has experienced quite the roller coaster as well. After topping Gloucester in the first region semifinal last week, the Lions thought they had clinched a spot in the state playoffs. But after a judge reinstated Manor into the region tournament, Warhill's plans to compete in states faced another hurdle and disappeared with Wednesday's loss.

Despite being the top seed in the tournament, Manor played the semifinal showdown on the Lions' home floor. Warhill athletic director Dan Mullen said the region voted to play the contest at that location. Thursday's region title game between the Mustangs and Hampton will be played in the Crabbers' gym, the site where it was originally set to be held last Friday.

Smith's team initially topped Gloucester, 88-20, in the Region 4A quarterfinal, but forfeited the game after then-athletic director Jamal Felton neglected to submit a postseason waiver request for one of Manor's players who had transferred to the school in December. The Dukes were awarded a spot in the semifinals, as referenced above, but after Monday's court ruling to vacate the forfeit, the Mustangs returned to the bracket.

While state semifinals will tip off in every other classification Friday, the Class 4 giris will hold its quarterfinal round Saturday.