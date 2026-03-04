Manor to resume play at Warhill on Wednesday with state tournament on the line

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- After a week of up and down emotions and a season in constant question, the Manor girls basketball team will finally take the floor again Wednesday evening.

Mustangs' head coach Roger Smith told News 3 that his squad will face Warhill at 6 p.m. Wednesday night in the Region 4A semifinal. The contest will take place in Williamsburg on the Lions' home floor.

This will mark the second semifinal match-up for Warhill, which defeated Gloucester, 56-31, last Wednesday, seemingly advancing the Lions to the region title game and the Class 4 state tournament.

But Gloucester advanced to the semifinals via Manor's forfeit, one vacated by a Portsmouth Circuit Court judge Monday afternoon, reinstating the Mustangs back into the bracket. A player's apparent ineligibility, which led to the forfeit, was also overturned by Judge Brenda Spry.

"They felt like something was being taken away from them unfairly," Smith said after Monday's hearing. "Now they've gotten a reprieve, so it's time to go and complete the job."

The winner of Wednesday's semifinal will face Hampton for the Region 4A title on a date to be determined, but one would assume it would happen Thursday, as each day further delays the start of the Class 4 state tournament. All other state brackets began play Tuesday night.

Manor is 21-1 on the season with its only defeat coming to Menchville, one of the top teams in Class 5. Warhill is 17-4 and has rattled off 11 victories in a row.