Eastern District 'deeply concerned' after court ruling in favor of Manor girls basketball

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- While the Manor girls basketball team celebrates and awaits word as to when it will take the court, the Eastern District isn't necessarily sharing in the Mustangs' joy.

The Eastern District Principals Association' released an official statement Tuesday evening, expressing deep concern after Monday's ruling, which vacated Manor's forfeiture in the Region 4A quarterfinals along with a player's ineligibility.

"At no time was the Eastern District contacted by the Portsmouth Circuit Court to provide clarification regarding the implementation of the transfer rule, the waiver process, or the responsibilities of member schools," the statement read in part.

Portsmouth Circuit Court Judge Brenda Spry made her decision after a hearing Monday, pointing to the VSHL's failure to provide adequate due process and appellate right notification to the player and her family as her reason for ruling in favor of the team.

"We are deeply concerned that the recent court ruling disrupts the consistent application of established VHSL procedures and creates significant competitive equity concerns," the statement read. "The transfer rule exists to protect the integrity of interscholastic athletics by ensuring that all schools operate under the same clearly defined standards. When one case is treated differently after competition has already occurred, it impacts not only one team, but every student athlete, coach, and school who played a team in regular season and in postseason play who may have an ineligible player."

The Mustangs forfeited their 88-20 quarterfinal win in the Region 4A Tournament after athletic director Jamal Felton self-reported the use of an ineligible player. The school's failure to submit a waiver request for a student-athlete who transferred from Norfolk Academy in December was the error behind the ineligibility. But players and parents took the matter to court and successfully fought the forfeiture.

"While we respect the rights of our member school athletes and families to make legal challenges, the Eastern District remains committed to applying VHSL rules fairly, uniformly, and transparently," the principals said. "Our responsibility is to every student athlete across our member schools. Competitive integrity requires that rules be followed consistently and that established procedures be respected so that outcomes are determined on the court under the same expectations for all."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Manor head coach Roger Smith told News 3 that he had yet to hear of an updated schedule for the Region 4A Tournament. Warhill and Hampton were set to square off in the region title game last Friday night before a temporary injunction halted the contest.