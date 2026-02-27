Girls of the Gridiron: Virginia Wesleyan kicks off varsity women's flag football

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- A new era is kicking off at Virginia Wesleyan, as the Marlins are taking the field for their first ever season of women's flag football, the first of its kind in Hampton Roads.

Head coach Jamaar Hawkins, who built up youth girls flag football in the 757, has made the jump to the college ranks as the Marlins' head coach. He and VWU competed in their first games this past weekend, a big step for the program despite two losses. Hawkins saw his team make improvements from the first game to the second and they now have film to watch and experience from which to grow.

11 players are on the inaugural roster for the Marlins, many of whom have athletic backgrounds. They're adjusting to the gridiron and growing together each practice. The student-athletes are also proud to be the foundation of the program and creating opportunities for those coming behind them.

Click the above video to see WTKR News 3's story on the Virginia Wesleyan flag football team, featuring Coach Hawkins, junior quarterback Kendall Abercrombie and senior wide receiver and safety Charity Egbo.