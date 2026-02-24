Manor girls basketball forfeits postseason victory due to ineligible player

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WTKR)- Manor High School put together a strong campaign on the girls basketball court, but the team's season has come to an end.

The Mustangs will forfeit their Region 4A quarterfinal win over Gloucester, after it was determined an ineligible player participated in the contest, according to Portsmouth Public Schools. As a result, Manor's playoff push will not move forward.

"Portsmouth Public Schools is committed to upholding all eligibility rules and competitive standards for athletic programming," the school system's statement said. "Today, the Manor Girls Basketball team determined that an ineligible player participated in a postseason contest. As a result, Manor is forfeiting its postseason win against Gloucester High School, which will conclude the school’s run in the regional playoffs."

Manor was 21-1 on the season before Tuesday's forfeit. The Mustangs only loss on the court came to Region 5B favorite Menchville.

