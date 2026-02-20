Cousins on the court: Mitchells power Pilots into postseason

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's been a special season for the Norview boys basketball team. The Pilots enter the postseason as the top seed in Region 5B.

"It feels great," said senior guard Zymareon Mitchell. "I feel like we've had a great season, we had a great summer. I feel like it's a team that can get it done. I feel like it's the best team I've ever had."

"It's been great," fellow guard Keon Mitchell added. "I love winning. Winning is just fun."

Zymareon and Keon are two star guards on the team. It's the latest chapter in their many basketball battles together.

"Like four or five (years old)," recalled Keon of their first time as teammates. "I remember we lost in the championship and we both cried. My dad took a picture of it. Still have the picture to this day."

"When I was five years old, I think that was our first time playing on the same team together," echoed Zymareon.

The two are more than just teammates. They're also cousins who share the bond of basketball and have suited up together at Norview for the last two years, after Zymareon transferred from Booker T. Washington after his sophomore season.

"I love playing with [him]," smiled Keon. "We've got the same last name so it's even better."

"It's like living the dream," Zymareon said. "We're both getting it done, it's what the people want to see and we're going to get it done for the people."

That's exactly what the Pilots are doing. Norview capped off the regular season 19-2, went undefeated in Eastern District play and the team's two defeats came by a combined seven points. Every step of the way, the Mitchells have been pushing each other and making the other one better.

"We build off each other's energy," noted Zymareon. "We talk to each other during the game, we pump each other up and make sure we're ready to go."

"He likes shooting and I like driving and passing," Keon added. "If they help him while I'm driving, I like to pass it."

This is a family affair that stretches into the seats as well. Their relatives are often in the gym cheering on the duo during games.

"My brother and cousin did it, but my brother didn't play as much," Keon recalled. "With us two both starting, they love it."

"They're proud of us," said Zymareon. "They keep pushing us, they keep talking to us, making sure we get through it and they support us heavy."

These cousins are relishing every chance to share the court in their final stages of high school basketball. The seniors have their sights set on claiming state gold, a fitting ending to their careers at Norview.

"For me and him, I feel like that would be perfect," Zymareon said. "A state ring, I feel like that would be a perfect fit."

"It would me a lot," added Keon. "We definitely prayed and practiced hard for this, put in a lot of work. We've waited for this moment."

The Pilots open the postseason Saturday hosting Bethel in the Region 5B quarterfinals.